Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amgen were worth $69,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

