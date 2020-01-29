Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $52.02 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.17. The stock had a trading volume of 732,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.50. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $171.74 and a twelve month high of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

