Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $78,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $2,627,027. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.33. 3,714,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.