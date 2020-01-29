Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RIGL opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 7,506,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,050,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,032,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 598,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.