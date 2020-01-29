Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CL King began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.59. 7,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,534. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 136.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 125,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 589,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,629,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.