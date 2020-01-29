Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.25.
RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CL King began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.
Robert Half International stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.59. 7,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,534. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
