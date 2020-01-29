Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,766 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth about $4,003,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. 16,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

