ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 1-Day Volume Hits $795,496.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $795,496.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $522.88 or 0.05589405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025269 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00128219 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033600 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,211,965 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

