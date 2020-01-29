Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $51.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.75.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.