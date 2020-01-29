Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $316.18

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $316.18 and traded as low as $305.00. Rotork shares last traded at $307.70, with a volume of 1,550,916 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rotork to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rotork from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 326.42 ($4.29).

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 29.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 328.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

