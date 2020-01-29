Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 312 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Nordstrom by 38.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,989,000 after buying an additional 380,498 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 169.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.91. 93,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. UBS Group cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

