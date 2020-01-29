Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 7,028 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned about 0.12% of Patterson Companies worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 794,057 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,721,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 430,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $8,074,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after acquiring an additional 219,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 248.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 218,462 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,928. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

