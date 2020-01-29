Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.71.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $596.57. The stock had a trading volume of 334,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,880. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $395.26 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.90.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.