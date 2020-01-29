Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,621,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,349. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

