Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.42. 1,548,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

