Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Makes New Investment in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,000. Chubb comprises about 2.1% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.85. The company had a trading volume of 513,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,240. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $162.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

