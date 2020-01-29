Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,751. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

