Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 1,405 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 4.1% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $6,033,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $1,576,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.54. 2,236,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,803. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $133.76 and a twelve month high of $179.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

