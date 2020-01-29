Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 614 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $52,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $62.04. 119,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

