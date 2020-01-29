Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 96 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after purchasing an additional 259,880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2,616.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 196,191 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 360.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 423.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,466,000 after acquiring an additional 118,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $39,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

Teleflex stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.59. The stock had a trading volume of 66,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $265.90 and a fifty-two week high of $389.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total value of $69,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,445.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.