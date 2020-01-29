Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $35.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.50 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company.

NYSE:OVV opened at $17.25 on Wednesday.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

