Safe Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Safe has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $6.87 million and $64,337.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.01255177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00048674 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00205672 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001826 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

