Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Salisbury Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.47. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

SAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

