Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

SAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of SAL opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.47. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

