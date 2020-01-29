SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SAP (NYSE:SAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. SAP updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. 19,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.53. SAP has a 1-year low of $100.97 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The firm has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. TD Securities raised SAP to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

