Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. 27,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,208. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 378.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 94,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

