Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.81.

SPNS opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $1,401,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 378.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $2,599,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $4,301,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

