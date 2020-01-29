Saputo (TSE:SAP) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Saputo (TSE:SAP) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities upgraded Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.83.

Shares of TSE:SAP traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.31. 475,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,973. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion and a PE ratio of 21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$37.38 and a 52 week high of C$46.41.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

