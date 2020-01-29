Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 13,600,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of SRPT traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $119.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.14. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.81.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

