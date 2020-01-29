Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading Up 5.7%

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.97 and last traded at $117.93, approximately 1,165,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,031,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.81.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,474,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 283,766 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,131,000 after purchasing an additional 220,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.