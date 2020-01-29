SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.61

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and traded as high as $24.61. SB One Bancorp shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 5,173 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $228.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.63%. Equities research analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,499.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBBX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

