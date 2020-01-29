Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 119,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. 5,799,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,796,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.