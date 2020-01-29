Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 984.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 62,372 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.19. 9,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,190. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $72.54 and a 12-month high of $98.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.