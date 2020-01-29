Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.81. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,457. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.89 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

