Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

