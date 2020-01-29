Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.46. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $68.96 and a 12-month high of $114.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

