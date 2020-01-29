Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.14

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.14 and last traded at $116.06, with a volume of 25275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average of $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

