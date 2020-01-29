Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.95-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.282-3.345 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.

NYSE SMG traded up $6.31 on Wednesday, reaching $115.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $68.96 and a 52 week high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.52.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

