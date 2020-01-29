Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.86 ($70.77).

G24 has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

ETR G24 opened at €62.50 ($72.67) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €39.76 ($46.23) and a 12-month high of €62.35 ($72.50). The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

