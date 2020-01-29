Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 224.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 224,158 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 11.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.03. 1,559,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SEA has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative return on equity of 104.70% and a negative net margin of 86.49%. The company had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

