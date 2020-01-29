Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Second Sight Medical Products’ rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Second Sight Medical Products an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EYES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:EYES traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 743.86% and a negative return on equity of 201.34%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Second Sight Medical Products will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

