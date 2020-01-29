Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. 143,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. Secureworks has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Secureworks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Secureworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Secureworks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Secureworks by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

