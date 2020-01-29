Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Security National Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.45% of Security National Financial worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

