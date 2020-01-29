Security National Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 84.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,806.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,675. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

