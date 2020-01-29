Security National Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.23. The stock had a trading volume of 633,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $438.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.75.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

