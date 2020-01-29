Security National Trust Co. Cuts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Security National Trust Co. lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. 110,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

