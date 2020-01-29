Seele Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Seele has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele has a total market cap of $76.18 million and approximately $31.46 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, HADAX, Bilaxy and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.23 or 0.05652399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025567 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128172 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016581 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033667 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Seele Profile

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Seele’s official website is seele.pro . The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

