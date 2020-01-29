Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.19, approximately 405,863 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 578,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seelos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 371.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 66,028 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

