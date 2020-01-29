Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SENEA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Seneca Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Seneca Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of SENEA stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,551. The firm has a market cap of $368.52 million, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Seneca Foods has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $41.88.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 0.88%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

