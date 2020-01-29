Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:SIGT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 178.50 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.37), approximately 47,818 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 60,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.25 ($2.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 million and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22.

About Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:SIGT)

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

