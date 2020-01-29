ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW opened at $314.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,744.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.84. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $184.01 and a 1 year high of $318.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.82.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

